Mrs Brown’s Boys: Caitlyn Jenner reveals first look at guest appearance in spin-off from BBC

Caitlyn Jenner has shared a photo of himself on the set of Mrs Brown’s Boys spin-off show, All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which became popular with British viewers after being a Celebrity stint last year, placed an Instagram photo of itself on the set of the show, alongside serial leader Brendan O’Carroll.

“Had so much fun in this funny comedy in Scotland!” Read the caption. “Mrs. Brown’s Boys!”

Despite the sitcom set in Ireland, the show and the spin-off series were actually recorded at the BBC Studios in Glasgow.

1/10 Elder Millenial, Iliza Shlesinger

If you didn’t think you might laugh at more jokes about the trials of femininity, think again. Iliza Shlesinger, born in New York, brings a fresh perspective on topics, from modern dating to headaches in wedding planning. Her show is a wonderful mix of reality checks and insightful takes.

Remarkable rule: “There is no secret (to meet your future husband), so we are clear. Do not buy the books, do not buy the hype. There is no secret, okay? I will turn 35 when I get married. If there is any was a secret, I would have used it. There is no secret. There is no special magic in it. I will never be like: “GATHER ROUND, LADIES! There is a mushroom from the 405. You have to go there.”

Netflix

2/10 Nanette, Hannah Gadsby

In 2018, Nanette pushed the boundaries of the stand-up special – and indeed, it’s so much more than a comedy show. In just over an hour, Hannah Gadsby deconstructs the ingredients for a good joke, explains why she is done with self-contempt and delivers an unforgettable, incredibly powerful look at the trauma she has experienced as a lesbian in Tasmania.

Remarkable Rule: “I have built a career out of self-removing humor and I don’t want to do that anymore. Do you understand what self-contempt means when it comes from someone who already exists in the margins? It’s not humility, it’s humiliation. I lay myself down to speak, to ask permission to speak, and I just don’t do that anymore. Not against myself or someone who identifies with me. “

Netflix

3/10 Hard Knock Wife, Ali Wong

If you liked Ali Wong in Always Be My Maybe (which she wrote together!), Then you will love her in Hard Knock Wife (her second Netflix special and a sequel to her 2016 debut Baby Cobra). Her non-apologetic attitude to motherhood and marriage (did you know that she earns much more money than her husband and she is not sorry?) Is gold.

Striking rule: “Now I earn much more money than my husband by, for example, a long shot. My mother is very concerned that he will let me out of intimidation. I had to explain to her that the only kind of man who would leave a woman who earns more money … is the kind of man who doesn’t like free money. “

Netflix

4/10 Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

After 15 years of no stand-up, the comedian and talk show icon returned to the stage – and, of course, the experience turned into a Netflix special. Under the guise of considering whether she is still related, Ellen DeGeneres basks in the (well-deserved) glory of her performance, reflects on her personal experiences – including her from 1997 and how it was received in Hollywood – and riffs about the absurdities of daily life. What a treat.

Striking rule: (when she lost her sitcom and then had trouble selling a talk show to TV executives after she came out as a lesbian 🙂 “Many people didn’t want to buy it because no one thought they would watch. There was one station manager who said, and this is a quote: “Nobody’s going to look at it. Nobody’s going to look at a lesbian during the day.” And I said, “Well, they didn’t look at me at night. What time of day is good for a lesbian? “

Netflix

5/10 Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has been playing the lead role in comedy specials for ten years, so it is no surprise that he can record just about any topic (tourism in Bali, kick music, a conversation with President Barack Obama) and make sharp jokes of it.

Remarkable Rule: (after establishing Americans’ love for tacos): “We live in a time where we all learn about presidency and president at the same time. That never happened. How wild is that concept? You wake up every day reading the news, and you’re from “Wow, I didn’t know that.” And somewhere, at exactly the same time, he reads the same news and says, “Wow, me too.”

Netflix

6/10 Glitter Room, Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan’s second Netflix special (the sequel to In Trouble, which was released in 2017) addresses a number of her trademark topics, from dating to co-parenting, in a light-hearted, self-confirming way. A pleasure through and through.

Striking rule: (about a romantic partner 🙂 “He said:” Well, I have to be with someone who makes me a priority. And I suppose, because you have a child, I will never be your first priority. I’ll always be the second. “And I thought,” Hah! Second? Oh no.'”

Netflix

7/10 Weirdo, Donald Glover

Back in 2012, Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, appeared as the unforgettable Troy Barnes in the community – and saved a little time to record a Netflix special, which remains available to this day. During this one-hour show, he shows off his reach, thinking about his music career in his late twenties, and the short time that the internet really wanted him to play Spider-Man.

Remarkable rule: “I lived in Downtown LA, and Downtown LA decided to stay there, much like the 1980s. They say, “Oh, okay, you go on and get into the nineties. Enjoy Ace from Base – we’ll practice the Moonwalk here and sell crack.”

Comedy Central / Netflix

8/10 Not normal, Wanda Sykes

There is perhaps one person on earth who can make the Mueller report really funny – and that person is Wanda Sykes. The comedian is perhaps best known for her roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish, but her stand-up is definitely worth watching. She has impeccable timing, sharp writing and an apparently effortless ability to make contact with her audience.

Striking rule: “How does (Trump) in the Mueller investigation not know that he is the individual number one? Come on. Anyone charged or going to jail … Papadopoulos, Gates, Flynn, Manafort. .. Everything in the Mueller report says that they have collaborated with Individual Number One, Motherf *****, that’s you! If everyone you come in direct contact with gets herpes, you wouldn’t be (confused face) ) “Do I give everyone herpes?”

Netflix

9/10 Growing, Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer was expecting when her special was released in March 2019, so it’s no surprise that she discussed pregnancy – and overall affairs in a female body – with her distinctive honesty for much of her show.

Remarkable rule: “It is a new invention called THINX. It’s just this underwear you’re bleeding into (during your period). What I think makes me an ****** inventor. Who knows? Do I have to go on Shark Tank? “

Netflix

10/10 Live shows, Daniel Sloss

This special actually consists of two shows, Dark and Jigsaw. The Scottish comedian refreshes the archetype “fish from the water” by giving his vision of the US – and that time he told a joke about being an atheist in Indiana. His clever way of writing enables him to treat subjects such as disability and – yes – pedophilia – in a way that few comics could produce.

Striking rule: “As a parent – no, I am not a parent, but I like to speak for other people because I am white, middle class and male, and that is what my people do.”

Netflix

In the picture, Jenner reads Mrs. Brown’s fictional newspaper, the Northside People, while the matriarch is above her.

Mrs Brown’s Boys was a controversial victory at this year’s National Television Awards and defeated the competition from Fleabag.

A representative of the show confirmed to Yahoo News that Jenner’s cameo will appear in an upcoming episode of All Round to Mrs Brown’s spin-off.

.