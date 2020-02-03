Mr Peanut was resurrected by planters in Super Bowl commercial after controversy over Kobe Bryant

Planter revived his mascot Mr Peanut in a Super Bowl advertisement after days of speculation about the mascot’s fate.
The clip was broadcast during the Sunday contest and documented Mr. Peanut’s funeral.
The anthropomorphic note was previously ‘killed’ as part of the new advertising campaign for Planter’s.
However, the campaign was stopped when Kobe Bryant died last week, seven days before the Super Bowl.
The company decided to print ads at the time of sensitivity due to the shocking death of the NBA icon.
1/58 Super Bowl 54
General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
2/58 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
AP
3/58 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.
AP
4/58 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna
Getty Images
5/58 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
6/58 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
7/58 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
8/58 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV
AP
9/58 Super Bowl 54
49ers players crawl on the field
AP
10/58 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
11/58 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City leaders are taking the field
Getty Images
12/58 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
13/58 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
Getty Images
14/58 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
REUTERS
15/58 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick
TODAY VS Sport
16/58 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
TODAY VS Sport
17/58 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
18/58 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
19/58 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball
TODAY VS Sport
20/58 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
21/58 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs
AP
22/58 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
23/58 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
24/58 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled
Getty Images
25/58 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
26/58 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
TODAY VS Sport
27/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward
Getty Images
28/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
REUTERS
29/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
AFP via Getty Images
30/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
31/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
32/58 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
33/58 Super Bowl 54
Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds
Getty Images
34/58 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
35/58 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches
Getty Images
36/58 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds
Getty Images
37/58 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City
AP
38/58 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
39/58
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
Getty Images
40/58 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
AP
41/58 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
42/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
43/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
44/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
45/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
46/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
47/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
48/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
49/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
50/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
51/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
AP
52/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
53/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
54/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
55/58 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel
Getty Images
56/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
57/58 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
58/58 Super Bowl 54
During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium
AP
The campaign reached a sort of end on Sunday.
The 30-second Super Bowl advertisement includes Wesley Snipes who express Mr Peanut at the funeral of the mascot, including by Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man.
In the video, the Kool-Aid Man sheds a tear that lands on a hill.
A plant begins to grow and eventually reveals a new baby Mr Peanut.
“Just kidding. I’m back,” says the mascot, indicating that he is still alive and healthy.
.