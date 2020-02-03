Mr Peanut was resurrected by planters in Super Bowl commercial after controversy over Kobe Bryant

Planter revived his mascot Mr Peanut in a Super Bowl advertisement after days of speculation about the mascot’s fate.

The clip was broadcast during the Sunday contest and documented Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

The anthropomorphic note was previously ‘killed’ as part of the new advertising campaign for Planter’s.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

However, the campaign was stopped when Kobe Bryant died last week, seven days before the Super Bowl.

The company decided to print ads at the time of sensitivity due to the shocking death of the NBA icon.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/58 Super Bowl 54

General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

2/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

AP

3/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.

AP

4/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna

Getty Images

5/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

6/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

7/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

8/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV

AP

9/58 Super Bowl 54

49ers players crawl on the field

AP

10/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

11/58 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City leaders are taking the field

Getty Images

12/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

13/58 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

Getty Images

14/58 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

REUTERS

15/58 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick

TODAY VS Sport

16/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

TODAY VS Sport

17/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

18/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

19/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball

TODAY VS Sport

20/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

21/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs

AP

22/58 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

23/58 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

24/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled

Getty Images

25/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

26/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

TODAY VS Sport

27/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

28/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

REUTERS

29/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

AFP via Getty Images

30/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

31/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

32/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

33/58 Super Bowl 54

Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds

Getty Images

34/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

35/58 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches

Getty Images

36/58 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds

Getty Images

37/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City

AP

38/58 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

39/58

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

Getty Images

40/58 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

AP

41/58 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

42/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

43/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

44/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

45/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

46/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

47/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

48/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

49/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

50/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

51/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

AP

52/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

53/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

54/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

55/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel

Getty Images

56/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

57/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

58/58 Super Bowl 54

During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium

AP

1/58 Super Bowl 54

General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

2/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

AP

3/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.

AP

4/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna

Getty Images

5/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

6/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

7/58 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

8/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV

AP

9/58 Super Bowl 54

49ers players crawl on the field

AP

10/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

11/58 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City leaders are taking the field

Getty Images

12/58 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

13/58 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

Getty Images

14/58 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

REUTERS

15/58 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick

TODAY VS Sport

16/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

TODAY VS Sport

17/58 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

18/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

19/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball

TODAY VS Sport

20/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

21/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs

AP

22/58 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

23/58 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

24/58 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled

Getty Images

25/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

26/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

TODAY VS Sport

27/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

28/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

REUTERS

29/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

AFP via Getty Images

30/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

31/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

32/58 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

33/58 Super Bowl 54

Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds

Getty Images

34/58 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

35/58 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches

Getty Images

36/58 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds

Getty Images

37/58 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City

AP

38/58 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

39/58

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

Getty Images

40/58 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

AP

41/58 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

42/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

43/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

44/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

45/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

46/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

47/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

48/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

49/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

50/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

51/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

AP

52/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

53/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

54/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

55/58 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel

Getty Images

56/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

57/58 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

58/58 Super Bowl 54

During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium

AP

The campaign reached a sort of end on Sunday.

The 30-second Super Bowl advertisement includes Wesley Snipes who express Mr Peanut at the funeral of the mascot, including by Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man.

In the video, the Kool-Aid Man sheds a tear that lands on a hill.

A plant begins to grow and eventually reveals a new baby Mr Peanut.

“Just kidding. I’m back,” says the mascot, indicating that he is still alive and healthy.

.