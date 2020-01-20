Mr. Eazi subtly boasts while sharing his first experience with JetLag

Popular Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi shared his first experience with Jet Lag with fans on Twitter.

Jet Lag is a term used to describe when one is extremely tired after long flights across different time zones.

READ ALSO: Ataa Adwoa finally responds to Bosom PYung with an interesting video – VIDEO

It is not surprising for the singer to have such an experience, since he has traveled around the world since December of last year and probably earlier before.

The singer in a tweet shared his experience, he said: “This may be the first time I have experienced JetLag, my body is not confused! Lol.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo reveals what she wants in a man she would like to date

This clearly indicates that Mr. Eazi has traveled the world and subtly brags about it by telling fans that his body is confused.

It may be the first time I experience JetLag, my body does not confuse! lol

– Don Eazi (@mreazi) January 20, 2020