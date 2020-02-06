MP Lynching Case: Congress publishes Pic of arrested Sarpanch with Ex-CM Chouhan, BJP hits back

Bhopal / Indore: With a leader who is loyal to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) who lands in the police network for alleged incitement to violence prior to lynching a man in Dhar, a political tug of war has broken out between the ruling Congress and the opposition camp on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man was lynched, while six of his friends were seriously injured on Wednesday when a group of villagers attacked them in the midst of rumors that a childcare gang was hunting in the village of Baroli in the Dhar district. They were all farmers and apparently went to the village to reclaim money that one of them had given to local farm workers.

Congress leaders released old photos on Thursday of one of the accused arrested in the case. The man was identified as Ramesh Junapani, a sarpanch and BJP leader. In the photos, Junapani shares the space with former prime minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shortly thereafter, BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the accused may be associated with any political party, but that does not diminish the seriousness of the crime.

Singh said the congressional government cannot override its duty to uphold law and order by launching a BJP link to violence, adding, “Criminals of caste, religion, religion or political affiliation must be treated the same way ”

“Despite the fact that a family loses its only breadwinner, Prime Minister Kamal Nath has taken his responsibility by delivering a tweet, while none of his ministers had time to meet his relatives in Indore,” Singh News18 said.

“A crowd has beaten some people and killed one of them. But what is more unfortunate is that the state apparatus remained inactive for hours. The victims had intimidated officers from the nearby police station, but three officers only reached the site after these men had been beaten mercilessly, “the BJP leader said.

He also touched the government to announce an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the Ganesh Patel family who died in the incident. “Is the amount enough for a widow and their child to support their lives?” Said Singh. Patel’s last rites were performed in his home village on Thursday and nearly 2,000 people attended the event.

The responsible media cell Shobha Oza of the congress said that lynching was introduced as a tradition by the BJP and the latest incident is an example of the same.

“Whether it is Una or Dadri, the names of BJP leaders always appear in connection with these incidents. In MP, however, a Taliban-like rule will no longer apply because a government under Nath is in charge, “said Oza.

“When the Congressional government formulated anti-lynch laws in 2018, it was the BJP who had fiercely opposed it,” said Oza, who should be ashamed of the saffron camp that a BJP leader was arrested in the Dhar incident.

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said the government will pay the medical costs of the injured who undergo treatment.

Meanwhile, DGP condemned VK Singh for the incident, but instead of filming the horrific act on their cell phones, local people should have intervened to stop the attack. Although the police cannot escape their responsibilities, people should also have tried to stop the violent crowd, he said.

The DGP statement came after Chouhan went to Twitter to condemn the incident and claimed that the police could not have prevented the attack, despite information about the victims’ visit to the village.

Together with his tweet, the former prime minister posted a video of the incident in which people could see the violence of the crowd on their cell phones.

“The incident was pretty sad and unfortunate. The police will take the necessary measures (to prevent such incidents). But there is also an urgent need to look seriously at the mentality of society,” the DGP told reporters.

Three people who were part of the crowd were arrested, while the inspector from the Manawar police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, a sub-inspector and three to four other police officers were suspended, he said.

“Other police officers will face departmental action if they show that they have not fulfilled their duty,” Singh said, urging people not to participate in mafia violence and ignoring rumors.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.