MP: Florida man sought batsman to kill his brother - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

January 19, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) – Authorities said a Florida man tried to hire a killer to kill his brother and even offered a $ 160 deposit.

However, it turned out that the “killer” was actually an undercover detective from the Sheriff Department of Pinellas County. As a result, officials said Gary Hudge, 54, is being charged with an order to commit murder.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Hudge met the detective during a drug investigation and that he wanted to hire the undercover detective to kill his brother, 57-year-old Thomas Hudge. The two fought over financial issues.

Investigators said Hudge had given his brother several Michigan addresses and offered him a 25-caliber pistol, bus ticket, and cash. It was not immediately clear how much Hudge was willing to pay in total.

Hudge was arrested on Thursday and detained on bail of $ 62,000. He also faces two drug accusations. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to represent him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.