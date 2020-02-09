MP Ayanna Pressley sent a message to those she said ‘Mr. Clean ‘after she went public with an autoimmune disease

After Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her hair loss last month, many supported Congressmen.

But Pressley’s disclosure of her alopecia – an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss – and her resulting baldness also made her a subject of online bullying, some people called it “Mr. Clean.”

Massachusetts’ first black Congresswoman struck back at critics on Thursday, posting a selfie on Twitter along with a letter to her “trolls”.

“Dear trolls,” began her tweet. “You really think I look like” Mr. Sauber “? Please. He never looked so clean. I’m sorry, not sorry, my apologetic wiggle triggers you. Proud #alopecia”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her support and asked Pressley not to worry.

“They’re just crazy because you take every look at yourself while they can’t even put a hat on their head without looking like a little peanut,” she wrote.

Although Pressley’s Senegalese twists had been strongly linked to the congressman, in a video published by The Root, she showed how she had started to notice significant hair loss.

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, her hair was falling, she said. She spent some time experimenting with wigs to hide the loss, but the look didn’t quite fit.

“Especially on this trip, I feel most dissimilar when I wear a wig,” she said.

All of this led to her decision to go public with her bald head.

For those who are not familiar with the disease, alopecia areata develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles, according to the Academy of Dermatology. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, more than 6 million people are affected by the disease in the United States alone.