Panga Checkout Day 4: Kangana Ranaut starrer saw a drop in collections as well 1,65 crores came on Monday. Taking into account the fact that Friday was in any case low 2,70 crores, it’s not as much as expected. In fact, the minimum requirement of the film was to keep at least Friday on weekdays and that would allow at least 10 crores more accumulate before the second weekend. However, it turned out that this is not the case.

The movie has collected 16,56 crores meanwhile and the first week would now close near 20 crores. Ideally, it should be the opening weekend collection of the directorial film Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. Ironically, this is a really good entertainer, but for a variety of reasons (especially encounters with two biggies – Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) footfalls have been distributed.

Now, however, the film is expected to find a better shot on the digital platform. Such a genre of movies can get little details when it premiered on a small screen, and given the fact that Pang saw the appreciation of content, it should happen. However, the theater business will remain optimal.

