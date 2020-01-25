Movement for disability rights is the focus at Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah – During the thundering reception of the documentary film “Crip Camp” on disability rights at the Sundance Film Festival, the loudest response came when the disability lawyer Judith Heumann, one of the main characters of the film, came on stage.

“It was as loud as taking off a jet plane,” said Jim LeBrecht, who directed with Nicole Newnham, the morning after the film’s premiere.

Even on a night when Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” also debuted, “Crip Camp” caused a stir at the Park City Festival.

The film begins as a nostalgic reminder of Camp Jened, a summer camp for young people with disabilities in New York State, which, before shuttering in 1977, was run by hippies who bore much of the spirit of nearby Woodstock.

For camp participants with polio, cerebral palsy and other disabilities, Jened was a utopia of acceptance and community. And it helped trigger a movement. “Crip Camp” reports how many of those who went to Jened – including Heumann, a polio survivor, and LeBrecht, who was born with Spina Bifida – played a prominent role in the disability rights movement, which peaked in the 1990s in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Crip Camp” is a broader chronicle of a decades-long struggle for civil rights that has received less attention than other struggles for justice in the 20th century. The creators of Crip Camp, the second film supported by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, believe that the film can be an exciting moment.

“I hope this film will ignite other stories,” said Heumann, whose lifelong advocacy includes successfully suing to become the first wheelchair teacher in New York. He led a historic sit-in in 1977 and served as a special advisor on disability rights with the State Department. “These stories are out there.”

In any case, the stories of people with disabilities are among the least represented in film and television. Last year, USC Annenberg’s annual inequality report found that out of the 4,445 characters in the 2018 most popular films, only 1.6% were shown with a disability. The US Census estimates that 27.2% of Americans have some form of disability.

A 2019 Ruderman Family Foundation study found that about half of U.S. households favored authentic portrayals of actors with disabilities. But Hollywood, where villains are still regularly displayed through malformations, has a long history of unfavorable, stereotyped, or inauthentic representations of disabilities.

“We have learned so much about the people around us through film and television, and if you only get stories about people with tragedies – in the case of” Million Dollar Baby “:” Please kill me. “Please, please.” – or the kind of awesome, overwhelming story that we sometimes call a “super-crip” story. Neither of these people are available and none reflect the community in general, “said LeBrecht, a Berkeley, California sound designer.

Heumann, LeBrecht and Newnham hope that “Crip Camp” will stimulate discussions about how films and the media have created false impressions of people with disabilities.

“There must be a fundamental change in the media,” said Heumann, who wrote about representing people with disabilities for the Ford Foundation. “At Sundance, I’m in a room with hundreds of progressives who are proud to be progressive and who are proud to support diversity. And the number of people who say – and it is not the first time that I hear that – “We didn’t know.”

“Crip Camp” has already made some changes. LeBrecht, who had participated in previous Sundance festivals, asked the festival to improve accessibility. Previously, he could not enter the festival’s filmmaker’s lounge because there was no elevator. Sundance recently announced that the Ruderman Family Foundation will provide more resources for participants with disabilities and program more films with people with disabilities.

According to Newnham, a planned campaign to release the film on Netflix later this year will further stimulate discussion. The necessary change goes much deeper than accessibility, she said. It’s about reprogramming the attitudes of non-disabled people to people with disabilities.

“We are delighted that the film is seen as a festival of culture and pride for people with disabilities, and we believe it can go a long way,” said the Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker and director.

As a veteran of the ups and downs of activism, Heumann knows that change is slow. And she is still frustrated with the movement’s lack of progress.

“If I’m honest, I’m very angry about what happened,” said Heumann.

“We often have to tone down our thoughts and comments because people don’t really want to hear them,” she added. “People have to be in a certain headspace to be ready for difficult discussions.”

But “Crip Camp,” she conceded, could be a new beginning in how screen disability is understood.

“Whoever we are,” said Heumann, “we have the ability to change something.”

___

Follow AP film writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.