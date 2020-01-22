After governing the web with adorable memes, Baby Yoda is back in the news and this time as puffs of edible cream.



Image tweeted by @justjenn.

After the Internet went crazy with The Mandalorian character from Disney + Series, “The Child,” which was actually Baby Yoda; Memes and goodies took care of our social media timelines.

A user who uses the username @justjenn on the Twitter microblogging site has shared the recipe for the Baby Yoda cream pie.

The Baby Yoda fan shared an image of the puff pastry cream, in which the green cream has been used as a filling in a choux pastry along with two chocolate pearls to make Baby Yoda’s eyes.

The dessert photo was captioned as: “Stop scrolling. I’m here blessing your timeline with little baby Yoda cream puffs. ”

Stop scrolling I’m here blessing your schedule with little Baby Yoda Cream Puffs. Get my recipe: https://t.co/QkjXO2ispQ.#StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oQx8ZnibPW

– justJENN (@justjenn) January 17, 2020

Naturally, netizens obsessed with the adorable character had things to say.

And the tweet with the dessert Baby Yoda has gained popularity since then.

Expressing their joy and happiness, users tweeted:

Oh my god, I love this.

– Kristen Hidalgo: for consideration (@manraysky) January 17, 2020

Thank you! #StarWars #TheMandalorian

– Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) January 17, 2020

OMG. ❤️

– zoOMa HumXn (@FalconGrrrl) January 18, 2020

YES YES YES THANKS

– ⁷ (@valkyricrs) January 17, 2020

@valkyricrs your dreams come true

– ♡ ♡ do a lot (@ ST4NURIS) January 17, 2020

