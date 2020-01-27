A woman, whose two sons were killed by her father, said there were “no words” to describe the pain Andrew McGinley felt after his three children were found dead on Friday.

Gardai is waiting to interview a woman who is believed to be the mother of children, Deirdre Morley, who was hospitalized on Friday at the Parsons Court Estate crime scene in Newcastle.

A taxi driver who was unpredictable had found her, and he stopped worrying.

He took her home, but she stopped responding and was taken to the Tallaght Hospital, where she is currently being treated.

The tragic children – Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three – with their father Andrew McGinley

Andrew McGinley, the children’s father, came home at about the same time to find a message in their house asking the finder to call 999. Then he discovered the lifeless bodies of his three children.

It is believed that since then a second note has been found in the house where the children died.

The remains of Conor [9], Darragh [7] and Carla [3] were removed on Saturday at 10 a.m. by ambulance.

However, an autopsy concluded that GARDAI did not publish the results for operational reasons.

Kathleen Chada’s two sons Eoghan [10] and Ruari [5] were killed on July 29, 2013 by her father Sanjeev.

The mother of two Ballinkillen children, Bagenalstown, said she was devastated when she learned of the McGinley children’s death over the weekend.

She said, “We don’t know the circumstances or the reasons for it, but regardless of that, three little lives have been lost, and this is important here, why did this happen and sometimes with these things that you will never know. There will never be an answer and answers don’t matter because they won’t bring these three little children back.

Devastated mother Kathleen Chada

“In the last few days I have spoken to friends and family. It is about the support that is needed there, within the community, within the family, both within the direct and the extended family.

“There is a father who does not know what to do with himself at the moment and it will take a long time to change, but it is about support and it is only about being there, being together One of the things that I am very aware of is the boy’s school friends, children who know that something is going on and know that something is wrong, they will see media reports and headlines and they will hear parents talk and they will don’t know how to process this information.

“You need and the opportunity to talk about it.

“I know from my own family and community how important it is, and not only that I am revising the children’s questions and looking for the support that is there.”

“There is no answer, there are very few words that can really explain the pain and grief and horror that the family is going to go through now.”

Sanjeev Chada killed his children in Skehanagh Lower in Ballintubber, County Mayo, and their bodies were found in the trunk of his car after he crashed near Westport.

He has been sentenced to a double life sentence for his crimes and is currently behind bars. He was in debt, but Kathleen said there was “no sign”.

Memories of the terrible day never left Kathleen and she said Andrew McGinley and his family need every support they can get.

Flowers were pictured this afternoon at the house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin, where Conor, Carla and Darragh McGinley were tragically found dead

She said, “I know there is a schedule these early days that involves identifying corpses, performing autopsies and planning a funeral, hell, hell on earth, so I know in many ways, what the father of these poor little children is going through. “

“I wish there was an easy answer. I wish there was an answer. I had a conversation over the weekend and people said, “Someone must have seen something, someone must know something,” but you don’t always know. I don’t want to speculate about what’s going on here. We can’t always know what’s going on in someone’s mind. As a society, we have to support ourselves as best we can.

“I know in my circumstances and I’ve worked a lot on it. I don’t think anyone could have predicted what Sanjeev did.

“I don’t know the answer. I don’t know if there is one except openness, honesty and support. I go back to my own circumstances that make no difference.”

“I’ll probably spend the rest of my life asking where that comes from and I don’t think I’ll ever get an answer. It’s terrible. It defies everything and there are just no words.”