Mourning mother asks for help with the unsolved shooting of son in Miami Gardens

GARDENS OF MIAMI, Fla. – It is about two years since 29-year-old Thaddeus “Sir Raynard” Biglow was murdered. The murder in Miami Gardens remains a mystery.

Biglow’s family lovingly remembers his voice. The former Performing and Visual Arts Center at high school in Miami Northwestern loved gospel music. As the minister of music at Fresh Oil Family Worship Center, the soprano sang at baby showers, weddings, and funerals.

Biglow’s mother, Ora Austin, lost her son on Valentine’s Day, hours after a shooter had left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“Those who follow me on Facebook know that I even posted a prayer for those who lost loved ones that day not knowing that a few hours later I would also know that I would suffer a loss,” said Austin, now an activist at Florida Parents or Murdered Children, a support group that focuses on advocacy.

Austin’s Facebook post 2018: “Let’s join forces and pray for our children. We don’t know if they will return to us at the end of the day.”

While Austin and the nation mourned the victims of the massacre, Biglow left his grandmother’s home in Northwest 179th Street and 24th Avenue with his friend E’zacceus Jackson and he never came back.

When Jackson returned to Biglow’s house without him, he told his family that two men had followed them, and they ran and parted when one of them started shooting. Police officers found Biglow dead at about two o’clock just a stone’s throw from his house. He was shot once in the back.

Surveillance video shows Biglow and Jackson went to a supermarket at the Ocean Gas Station on 2210 NW 183rd St. It also shows a young, black man – who is about 150 pounds and 5-foot 8 to 10 inches tall — and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in the murder of 2018 in Miami Gardens. (MGPD)

Detectives believe that the Ocean Tank Station customer is a suspect in the fatal shooting.

“Anyone who knows anything, don’t be afraid to come forward,” Austin said.

The detectives from Austin and Miami Gardens ask everyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

