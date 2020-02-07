Mountain West would not want a trial, will surrender

A funny thing happened when Mountain West announced their more lucrative TV deal a few weeks ago. Commish Craig “Hair” Thompson has decided to run a mouthful and announce that the six-year deal would be the last time the league has separately negotiated Boise State television rights (Boise State gets $ 1.8 million more than the rest of the conference). CMM attracting us back from the Big East dalliance). Boise State’s response to this revelation can be expressed as follows:

The Broncos, who are never the type to let go, decided to stay up for it as well and filed a legal complaint claiming that Craig Thompson had actually announced his intention to break a written contract (mainly typed). You see, the talkative guys at Boise State wisely (the conference mates feel slyly) arranged that this extra dough had no expiration date, which means whether the new TV deal or not Broncos get a bigger share of the cake in perpetuity as long as they stay in the conference.

This does not make the ribosomes (conference colleagues) happy, but an agreement is an agreement and a trial probably would not have followed the path of the CMM. In fact, a lawsuit had the potential to make the distribution of television money even less equitable, as the Broncos said the conference hadn’t consulted them very much before going to bed with Fox Sports and CBS. In addition, the MWC was probably not very eager to force its biggest brand (I know you were all thinking about the state of San José, but no … in fact, it’s us). So now, as Mark Zeigler reports … the MWC is in full capitulation and in return, the Broncos will forget all about this ugly incident never happened … for now.

It seems to me that the strongest opponents of the Boise agreement are the fans of the State of San Diego, who were going to be a travel partner in the Great East and, in addition to the Broncos, they were the team the most coherent of the conference since “the return”. It is understandable, but we concluded an agreement and they did not do it … and also, we had the stamp of concluding the agreement when we concluded it and it is questionable if they did. Also, if you’re an opponent of a team receiving special treatment (read: different), you probably shouldn’t have applauded when the conference told the Broncos they couldn’t wear blue uniforms at home. There must be a little violin somewhere here …