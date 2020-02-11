Mount Rainier National Park has been closed indefinitely as mudslides and floods turn roads into river beds

Weekend mudslides and floods have blocked access to Mount Rainier National Park indefinitely.

The streets leading to the park remain closed until they can be cleared of water and dirt and stabilized, officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the National Park Service said.

“We don’t do anything up there until we can stop the water,” said the transportation department Speaker Doug Adamson. “We have an extreme danger over the highway and it has turned the carriageway into a river bed.”

A “pineapple express” flew through the area on Thursday, triggered several mudslides and destroyed the forest road over a state road, said Adamson.

This type of storm builds up moisture in the tropical Pacific and clouds the west coast of the United States and Canada with heavy rainfall and snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the flood has damaged roads, trails, and historic structures in the national park and in the Longmire National Historic Landmark District.

All roads leading to the park and all lanes on State Route 706 leading to the main entrance to the park are closed.

The state’s DOT said it is unclear when the highway will reopen.

The department is working to support the freeway, and government engineers fear that the slope above the freeway is unstable and could cause additional mudslides.

“We want to reopen the freeway as soon as possible, but the slope continues to move and is very unstable,” said Troy Cowan, deputy regional administrator for WSDOT. “Removing debris from the freeway, which is up to 2 m deep in places, and strong flowing water can trigger additional slides that can endanger the lives of crews and travelers.”

There is no access to the Paradise and Longmire areas in the south of the park, but according to the NPS, an emergency access path has been cleared to evacuate guests and remaining staff from Longmire.

In the north of the park, four mudslides have switched off the SR 410. Teams are working to determine highway safety, DOT spokesman Joe Calabro said.