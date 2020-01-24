Motorcycles 200-800 cc at a price of Rs 2 L: Bajaj-Triumph

The partnership will allow the construction of a new engine and vehicle platform in the medium capacity range (200-800 cc) and will offer multiple options to meet the different segments of this class.

“The Triumph brand is iconic around the world. We are therefore confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products,” said Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj.

“The products that will emerge from the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still enlightened, audience of customers, and are a new step in our ambition to grow globally, particularly in the rapidly growing markets of the Southeast Asia, but also to stimulate growth in more mature territories like Europe, “said Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine the strength of design, technology, competitively priced manufacturing and intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and commercial successes in line with the pact.

.