Moto Razr goes 27,000 times: maybe Moto should not teach us how to use a telephone

Foldable phones are cool. Foldable telephones are luxurious. But not all foldable telephones are built in the same way. Motorola Razr, the folding phone that, thanks to its predecessor from many years ago, has a generous amount of nostalgia, is supposed to be the next big thing for folding phones. But it appears that it may not take as long as you would expect before you have to go to the service center for a bit of complex hardware re-engineering. According to a test by the good people at CNET, the hinge of the Moto Razr lasted 27,000 times before it gave up. The Moto Razr costs $ 1,499. And this does not come soon after the company has released a ridiculous video that teaches potential buyers and the rest of the ordinary people how to care for the foldable Moto Razr phone (Read more here)

Now bring this into perspective with the figures from a study by technology company Asurion, which says Americans check their phone 96 times a day – that’s every ten minutes. If that is the exact size for daily use for someone who buys a Moto Razr, it means that the folding hinge mechanism lasts just over 281 days. Remember that last year CNET did a similar test with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and that took 120000 times before it was abandoned. It is clear that the Moto Razr does not come close. Even remotely.

“When the test started, however, we noticed that the FoldBot had difficulty closing the phone every time. During our 4 p.m. When I checked in, I noticed that the hinge was very stiff and could withstand full closing, almost as if something had come loose and blocked it. After bending the hinge a few times by hand, however, it started to loosen. It definitely didn’t work as intended, but still usable, “notes CNET’s Chris Parker. He also mentions that there are two new visible folds on the plastic screen.” In my eyes, they seem to match the steel plates behind it. screen forming part of the folding mechanism, “he adds. That is the hinge gone, just about. And right now to the service center, if you are someone who has spent $ 1,499 on the phone.

The FoldBot machine is made by SquareTrade, a San Francisco-based company, and is used to perform marathon tests where the foldable phones are folded and deployed to test their lifespan. At the moment, Motorola is not yet ready to accept these test results. “(The) razr is a unique smartphone, with a dynamic clamshell folding system unlike any device on the market. The FoldBot from SquareTrade is simply not designed to test our device. Therefore, all tests performed with this machine will cause unnecessary stress on the hinge and will not open and close the phone as intended, making the test inaccurate. The most important thing to remember is that razr has undergone extensive cycle durability testing during product development, and the CNET test is not indicative of what consumers will experience when using razr in the real world. We have every confidence in the sustainability of razr, “the company says in a statement shared with CNET.

Returning to that jewel of a video that Moto had released on YouTube a while ago, it informed us of things like “Razr is water-repellent; wipe with a dry cloth when wet”, “Avoid sharp objects” and “Close the phone before put it in the bag or bag “. remember what a Motorola manager said to The Verge when they launched the phone in November: “We’re not going out and saying,” Consumers should be careful how they use the phone. “” And all of that is even before the bombshell – “Screen is made to bend; bumps and bumps are normal.” Apparently, “bumps and bumps” are normal on a folding phone while you use it. Certainly, the people at Samsung must now be perplexed, because they have a lot of bad press for exactly that problem in the earlier units of the Galaxy Fold.

We can all trust that the new foldable Razr phone will do better in the real world, purely because the predecessor was a brilliant phone. But regardless of what Moto has to say or deny, this test certainly does not give confidence in a potential buyer who wants to buy a folding phone. What good is the value of the showpiece if it doesn’t even last for a year?

