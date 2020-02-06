Moto Razr Breaking Breaking Video suggests that it might not last a year: look here

The Moto Razr was recently mounted on the infamous Cnet FoldBot and did not even come close to the durability of the Galaxy Fold.

The Moto Razr is a much hyped smartphone, which rides high on the nostalgia train thanks to the iconic foldable form factor that is brought back in the form of Android. Now, however, the question is whether the device, announced by a folding display and hinge, would be durable enough to make you wear the normal life of a smartphone. Although Motorola (of course) claims that this is the case, the latest test from Cnet suggests otherwise. Set up the infamous FoldBot that broke the sustainability claim of the Samsung Galaxy Fold by almost half, the Moto Razr eventually went around 27,000 times.

The calculation of Cnet assumes that a user would open and close his folding device 100 times a day, in terms of average use of the mobile phone. If that is kept true, it looks like the Moto Razr would not last even a full year. This would be a rather shocking news if they were to spend their money on the Razr because of its novelty. While the Samsung Galaxy Fold did not fully live up to its c

