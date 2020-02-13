‘Mothers Ward’t Pardon BSY’: Siddaramaiah calls for revision of ‘Antiquated Laws’ about Bidar School Row

Bengaluru: Almost two weeks after Nazbunissa, the mother of an 11-year-old girl and headmaster of a school in Bidar were arrested and beaten with indictment for staging a play against the controversial CAA, former prime minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called for a review of the Indian Penal Code and “outdated laws” in the light of the issue.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah shot at police and Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa of Karnataka for “divorcing a mother and her daughter,” declaring the arrest of the two women “unconstitutional.”

The Congress proponent doubted the charges of incitement against the school in Bidar for a play in which PM Modi was criticized. “The content (of the piece) was critical for Narendra Modi and his policy. How can that amount to incitement? The mother’s arrest is unconstitutional and single-handed (SIC), “he said.

Karnataka mothers will not pardon CM Yediyurappa for divorcing the mother and her daughter, Siddaramaiah said in his tirade.

In a play at the Bidar school, the content was critical of @narendramodi and his policies. How can that amount to incitement? The arrest of the mother is unconstitutional and single-handed. Mothers of this state will not pardon @BSYBJP for divorcing the mother and her daughter.

– Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 13, 2020

The triple Karnataka CM and a former advocate then shed light on the need for a thorough review of medieval laws to prevent abuse.

“The police have taken action on behalf of @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP. Yediyurappa fell for the fall of @AmitShah & @narendramodi. He seems to have lost common sense. Archaic IPC and other obsolete laws that were designed a century ago must also be revised (SIC), “he said.

The court pronounces its order on Friday on the bail plea by Nazbunissa and the director. Another PIL that wants to destroy the riot charges can also be heard on the Bengaluru Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

On January 21, students from the primary department of Shaheen School had staged a play that allegedly had anti-CAA dialogues.

A man named Nilesh Rakshyal complained to the police and stated that the document was disrespectful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could disrupt peace in society. He said the piece could give the wrong message about the government and its policies and decisions.

Local cadres of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) then protested outside the school and submitted a memorandum to the Interior Minister to take action against the institute authorities.

Shortly thereafter, the director’s mother and the student were arrested and children who participated in the play were repeatedly questioned. Reports of police excesses in the interrogation of students for more than five days have led to massive criticism of the state’s handling of the case.

The ABVP, the student equipment of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), subsequently issued a statement in which the government intervened.

The statement said: “The fact that the police interrogate and interrogate innocent children is condemning. The ABVP demands the intervention and justice of the state for the children. The perpetrators must be punished as quickly as possible. ”

Meanwhile, Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern about the two-week prison sentence of two women.

“It’s so sad to see that learned judges don’t seem to understand when, where and to whom the # Sedition laws can be made. The government prosecutor makes wild claims. But the two women, a mistress and the mother of a student staying in prison, “Rao said on Twitter.

