Mothers In Charge go from door to door to end violence after a disappointing year in 2019 | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Founding mothers Rosilyn Temple says that ending violence begins by coming into homes and coming face to face with neighbors. Starting Monday, the group went through a neighborhood in Kansas City to hand out flyers and make plans with neighbors to do so.

Temple knows what it’s like to lose a child if her son was murdered on November 23, 2011. It has now become her life’s mission to ensure that no one else needs to experience the same pain.

“We must do something else. We must help our community. It is time to go to our people and ask them how we can help,” Temple said.

Their new outreach program, “Why Are We So Angry,” allows them to go home and build relationships with household heads.

“The violence and not knowing how to deal with conflict starts in the houses. So that’s what we do. We’re finally going into the houses, “Temple said.

They plan to listen to local residents and hear their thoughts on the prevention of violence. Then offer support against retaliation and conflict resolution.

“At the end of this, we have a solution. Some tools that they can work with and that they can say are what we are going to do as a neighborhood and how we can tackle this problem,” Temple said.

KC Mothers in Charge plans to visit homes throughout Kansas City for the next three months. After talking to people at home, they bring the neighbors together for a round table discussion to focus one main theme on resolving the violence. Then they go to more hotspot violent areas. That will take two years.

