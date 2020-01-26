The @motherwithsign account, who is the mother of the influential Instagram Pranav Sapra, has been taking advantage of everything his mother desi tells him, but doesn’t pay attention to him.



Image credits: Instagram / @ motherwithasign.

There is only one emotion that almost all teenagers could have felt at some point in their lives.

It’s the feeling that hits when you convince your mother that you don’t need a sweater or jacket because “it’s not so cold outside.”

But it turns out that, in fact, it was cold outside and you regret not listening to your mother and wearing a jacket (not that you never admit it).

That feeling is now personified, and is on its way to being an Instagram influencer.

After Dude With a Sign, we now have ‘Mother with a sign’.

Started almost a week ago, the account has already accumulated 10,000 followers. Why? Because the “signs” in each mother’s account are too identifiable.

You need to be hot, not to catch a cold and get sick.

Or when she acts as your personal alarm clock, even when you don’t want her to.

Or when they make a certain kind of food.

Really.

And also some very, very healthy content. 10/10 would listen to the mother of the Internet any day.

