Mother, sons arrested in connection with gunfire outside the police station

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were arrested on Sunday in connection with a gunfight last week in the parking lot of a police station in Cutler Bay.

According to an arrest report, Laura Melendez [44], Jared Pabon [20] and Jean Paul Pabon [21] approached Wednesday in the South District Station parking lot of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 10800 SW 211th St. and Melendez asked: ” Who has a problem with my sons? “

Police said one of the victims told Jean Paul Pabon that there was no problem. At that point, Pabon pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim.

Authorities said Melendez and Jared Pabon also started shooting when the victims took cover.

According to her arrest reports, the victim, who said there was no problem, was not hit when he managed to find cover.

Police said a second victim, which was not an intended target, was beaten several times when it ran for cover. Bullets also hit several vehicles.

The arrest reports stated that the suspects were identified in photo shoots and taken into custody on Sunday.

Melendez and Jared Pabon are each charged with attempted murder, while Jean Paul Pabon is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The trio is held without a bond.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.