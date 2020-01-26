Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – “He was my child, and I just want to know what happened, and I want the person to pay for what they did and no longer have the abilities to do it to someone else, “said Robin Jones.

Jones now has every mother’s worst nightmare.

“” Are you seated? “And then I knew something was wrong. And I said,” Why? “And he said,” Takota was murdered. The police just left, “Jones remembers.

Her 22-year-old son Takota Wise was murdered and left dead by the roadside.

This happened on Thursday near SW 104th and Morgan.

Police have no suspects and no idea how Wise’s body ended up there.

“We are supposed to let them bury us; we are not supposed to bury them,” said Jones.

Jones says her son has struggled with drug use in the past, but she never thought it would end like this.

“The world has stopped. Even with his drug use and everything, you know, mentally, you’re trying to prepare for a call like that, but then … murder?

Despite Takota’s difficulties, she says that her son was loving and kind.

“He had a big heart. This is what I’ll choose to remember more than anything, “she said. “The only thing that comforted me yesterday was that he was saved and baptized at the age of 11.”

At six years old, he started playing football at Roosevelt Middle School.

“I said,” Takota, the only place you can hit someone is on this football field, and if you do that, we’re good! “”

Her father died at the age of 13, and Jones says that since then Takota has never been the same.

“I hope his father is happy. He got it sooner than he should have, so they could watch TV together and play soccer. “

Jones is now left with unlimited questions and thoughts about the last time she saw him.

“Whenever I left his presence – and it gives me comfort to know that I did it, that is to say that I love you – I always told him” I love you “and I told him always hugged, “said Jones.

Jones left us a strong message for those responsible for the murder of his son.

“You left my dead son by the side of the road. I think hell is too nice a place for anyone who has done this, ”she said.

You can donate to Takota Wolf’s funeral expenses here: gofundme.com/f/takota-wolf-wise-funeral-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0ftHAmurm7Necd4H_Tj