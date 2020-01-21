Mother Of Twins & Triplets, gives birth to another set of triplets in three years

A woman made history after giving

birth of triplets for the second time.

Nigerian married wife Oni Kemi has a set of twins and triplets and has hosted another set of triplets in three years.

According to the blessed

mother she revealed that she had been praying and waiting for God for 8 years to have

her first child.

She revealed that one of her twin children has died. In all, she has seven children.

Taking on Instagram, she told

experience thanking God for his grace and mercies.

She wrote;

“PLS JOIN ME AND ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL GOD OOOO IS ANOTHER SET OF TRIPLET (TWO BOYS AND A GIRL)

MY TESTIMONY #### Sometimes God delays our blessings not because he does not love us but because he wants to give us the best of .. I serve a living God… After 8 years of waiting, crying, of seeds and especially of dashing Doctors my money .. God did it without asking for money…. The first set was twins (a boy and a girl), I lost one later.

Then follow my 1st series of triplets under 11 months, as in THREE WONDERFUL CHILDREN ALL MALE. Now another set of triplets (TWO BOYS AND A GIRL) As in 7 children within 3 years. (Mama Ejima X3 only me) .. and someone will say that there is no God. Sweet Jesus, I love you very much….

Father, remember the womb that hasn’t sown yet, let them bear fruit. protect all pregnant women and give them a safe delivery in the name of Jesus Amen. OH MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP !!!!! PRAY FOR US OH LOVING MOTHER .. de lolojef ”

Glory to God!