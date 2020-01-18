McKenzie Adams, a 9-year-old girl who had dreamed of becoming a scientist, committed suicide with her grandmother in Linden, Alabama in December 2018. Now her mother is suing her elementary school for failing to protect the young girl.

Jasmine Adams The US Jones Elementary School has been reportedly charged not only for allegedly not ending the bullying, but for punishing them for repeatedly asking for help.

A boy allegedly asked McKenzie to kill himself, told her how to do it, and said that she would be better the day she committed suicide. The lawsuit also alleges that she endured the boy’s racist and obscene vagueness and wrote in her diary about the bullying of at least one other boy.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday (January 16), claims Jasmine’s and McKenzie’s grandmother Janice Adams Complained to the school about the bullying, but the officials failed to act.

Instead, the administrators of the young girl’s school showed “deliberate and obvious indifference” to the bullying. Her teacher, Gloria MimsMcKenzie said supposedly to tell the wall because I don’t want to hear it.

The family lawyer Diandra Debrosse Zimmermancondemned the “morally horrific” behavior of the school.

“The ultimate consequence of this lack of interest and empathy was the tragic death of a 9 year old,” she said in a statement to the Daily mail,

Except for Mims, Demopolis City Schools is superintendent Kyle Kallhoff, former American primary school director Tori Infingerand and deputy headmaster Tracy Stewart were all named in the lawsuit.

The Adams family is looking for an unspecified amount for the alleged wrongdoing.