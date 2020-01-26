Mother dead, son transported to NW Miami-Dade after passing by - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A mother has died and her teenage son had to be hospitalized after a shootout in northwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade police and fire department responded to a house on 12800 Street at Northwest 18th Court shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When the police arrived, they said they had found an adult woman and teenage boy who had visible gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the two victims to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. 7News cameras have captured paramedics who took the teenager to the hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the victims were shot in a passing shootout.

The victim’s family has confirmed that the woman and the teenager are mother and son and have slept in the house at the time of the shooting.

The neighbors said they woke up after several shots, and at least 10 bullet cases were found in front of the house.

The family had recently moved to the neighborhood, and the victim’s family believes the shootout was a case of false identity.

The police have not released a description of the gunman.

