Noida Milk and the main Mother Dairy dairy products entered the Fast Service Restaurant (QSR) segment on Friday with the launch of their first coffee in Noida. Called ‘Caf Delights’, the newly opened restaurant will serve holistic food options and delicacies from around the country, Mother Dairy said in a statement, adding that it will have both dining and takeout options.

The outlet in Sector-1 of Noida was inaugurated by the Minister of State of the Union for Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan.

“Mother Dairy is one of those institutions that have consciously worked to close the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers. Initiatives such as these offer unparalleled dining experience to consumers with quality food options to savor and, at the at the same time, create more avenues for farmers’ production, “Balyan said in the statement.

These initiatives also involve the relevance of farmers and their contribution to the general food chain, which can never be replaced, he said.

The managing director of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable, Sangram Chaudhary, said: “Changes in lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes and the availability of new formats have attracted consumers to seek new and modern alternatives for consumption. food”.

“In recent years, ice cream parlors and coffee shops have gained popularity and to match these changing consumer preferences, our goal is to start a modern and contemporary store, which will help us provide quality food options in accordance with the standards of food safety and hygiene, “he added.

In the future, the company plans to open around 60 points of sale in Delhi-NCR in the next 12 months, according to the statement.

