Mostert brings 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 37:20 win over Packers | Sports

SANTA CLARA, California (AP) – Coach Kyle Shanahan received the NFC Championship title from his father Mike, who won the Super Bowl, and raised it.

The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising journey from # 2 in the draft to one of the last two teams. They have one of the most unlikely playoff heroes to thank for that.

Journeyman Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make Jimmy Garoppolo a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37: 20 for the NFC championship on Sunday.

“I had a lot of doubters and naysayers,” said Mostert, who has been cut seven times in his career. “Now I can tell them, ‘Look where I am right now. ‘

“I never gave up my dreams.”

The Niners (15-3) also had their skeptics after winning only 10 games in the first two seasons under Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch.

But they installed parts and systems in these difficult two seasons and have now become the franchise’s first Super Bowl in seven years. The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami in two weeks if Shanahan tries to join his father as a coaching master.

“It was very special,” said Shanahan, when he received the trophy from his father at the replay ceremony. “Getting someone’s trophy is really cool. … It was pretty cool that it ended up happening there. “

After beating Rodgers and the Packers (14-4) a second time this season, the 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games.

Cincinnati did it in 1988 and the Rams in 1999, with the Rams being the only team to go from four wins to a championship within a year.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” said linebacker Fred Warner. “With the stuff this team went through, this organization, it’s special. Here is the high point of football. “

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL while jumping between the teams.

But he’s become an important part of the top NFC team this year, leading the Niners with 772 yards in the regular season, and delivering an eternity performance in the NFC title game.

He was in second rush in a playoff game to Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

He started when he blew 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the scoring on San Francisco’s second drive.

“He’s so fast,” said Tackle Joe Staley. “He is incredibly fast. He walks fearlessly through the hole. He has confidence in the linemen to block it. It’s a great response. “

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

“We just wanted to feed him the alleys we saw and the way he walked,” said Shanahan. “I know that he felt it. It was not too difficult to see. “

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt here in November with a 37-8 loss and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising drive in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in the half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season – in 18 attempts – against the Niners until after a 6- Yard pass to Aaron Jones on the second quarter opening ride.

“We were just not very consistent in the first half,” said Rodgers. “I personally made a few mistakes that hurt us and somehow let us get away with it.”

Rodgers sealed the trip with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but by then the game had gotten too far out of hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t close enough when the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

“They’re the gold standard in the NFC right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the 49ers.

CALM DAY

The Niners asked very little Garoppolo, who thanks to the great running game and the one-sided score only threw eight passes. He played for 24 minutes between his sixth and seventh rounds and ended with six finishes for 77 yards. It was tied for the second smallest passports in a playoff game. Miami threw six and seven passes on the Super Bowl after the 1973 season.

PASSING FAVRE

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven direct playoff games with at least two TD throws, one less than Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURY

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after an injury to his pectoral muscle in the first half. … left CB Jaire Alexander with a thumb injury in the second half.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

NEXT

49ers: The team’s seventh Super Bowl appearance against the Chiefs on February 2nd.

