Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu released another bomb and this time left it at the gates of the Nigerian film industry.

He boldly claimed that the most recent Nigerian films are awash with false foreign accents. He called it a national shame that needs attention.

In his message, he wrote;

“Stop using a false foreign accent in Nollywood cinema films, be original… 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️If you were not born in #UK, #America or #Canada, stop please stop dishonoring our # culture. Right now, more than 96% of Nigerian films currently shown at #cinema are awash with fake foreign accents, it’s a national disgrace. A prominent Nigerian businesswoman bitterly complained on #phone about the way her daughters had invited some of their #friends who live in #London to #Naija, and after spending two days at #Nigeria, one of her girls took them to see a Nigerian movie at the cinema in #Lekki but they were shocked to see that all the actors of this film spoke with a foreign accent, this businesswoman then asked me a very good question, she asked says when are we going to be original in our movies? 🙄 # repost #instagram #beautiful #nollywood #share #quote #tgif #abuja #instagood #follow ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com