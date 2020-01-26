Popular Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in one of his controversial social media articles, dropped a bomb on Nigerian celebrities.

According to him, most of the Nigerian celebrities have these big mentions simply because they slept with eminent personalities.

He gave the percentage of these celebrities to 79%, saying that it is a blatant shame.

Read his article below;

“What exactly is going on in Naija? It’s a blatant shame… 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️Why should our female celebrities bend down just to become brand ambassadors? “ I don’t want to mention names because everyone in this industry knows about these female celebrities who open their legs for the great executives of the big brands of #Abuja and #Lagos. Have you ever wondered how some female celebrities who are not even so well known in #Nigeria become brand ambassadors for some big companies? Well, that’s the power of room skills. 🤣 I heard a little bit about the actresses discussing how their #friend colleague is just sleeping and getting all the major approval deals. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com