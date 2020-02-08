Most Muslim-dominated constituencies in Delhi register high attendance, highest in Matia Mahal

New Delhi: Amid a lukewarm voter response to election day, most constituencies with a significant Muslim population in Delhi registered voter turnout higher than the general turnout in the capital, with Matia Mahal seeing the largest number of visitors in all 70 constituencies.

According to the election committee of the voters’ rise app from India (ECI), the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 57.68 percent to 20 hours, a drop of more than nine percentage points compared to the 2015 polls when 67.12 percent of voters came to vote.

However, according to ECI data, the turnout in Matia Mahal was simultaneously set at 68.36 percent. Similarly, voter turnout in Mustafabad, Babarpur and Seema Puri was recorded at 66.29 percent, 65.4 percent, and 63 percent, respectively.

The attendance data in the app are preliminary and the final figures may increase marginally.

The voter turnout in Ballimaran was registered with 58.28 percent, while it was 60.91 percent in Chandni Chowk, 59.26 percent in Shahdara and 60.63 percent in Seelampaur.

The only constituencies with a significant Muslim population that recorded a turnout that was lower than the general turnout were Ritual with 51.2 percent Okhla with 50.05 percent.

Shaheeen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests for almost two months now, falls in the Okhla constituency and is currently represented by Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi party.

Following the general trend, these assembly segments have also witnessed a decline in voter turnout compared to the 2015 elections, which ranged from 60 to 73 percent.

In addition, all these seats except Mustafabad were secured by the AAP in 2015. Jagadish Pradhan of Bharatiya Janata Party had won the Mustafabad chair in 2015.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.