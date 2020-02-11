Most important NATO summit to open amid Trump isolationism and nose diving support between members

On the eve of an important NATO ministerial conference in Brussels, there was a slump and uncertainty about the 29-person alliance.

Donald Trump demands that NATO members take on more tasks and burdens of the alliance, even as his own supporters lose enthusiasm and Washington increasingly takes on an independent strategic role in important conflicts.

Germany and France are increasingly losing their confidence, while Poland, the Baltic states and others in the front line against Russia are holding on to it, according to a study released this week.

Meanwhile, Turkey, with the alliance’s second largest land force, remains the most unhappy member state, even now that the US stands up for the country in its confrontation with Russia-backed troops in Syria.

NATO defense chiefs meet in Brussels to discuss this week for the first time since a tense meeting at the end of last year in London, which descended into a high school comedy after several leaders of the 29-member alliance were shot, mocking the president Donald Trump, who rushed out of the meeting.

Mr Trump’s hostility toward the alliance and demanding that members contribute notwithstanding more resources, the alliance that endured the Cold War and its aftermath seems to be fraying, attacked by doubters such as French President Emmanuel Macron, and from outside by Russia-supported propaganda attacks and operations.

Support for NATO in France and Germany has fallen by double digits in the last twelve years, with about half in every country evaluating the alliance positively.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, on average 53 percent of the 16 member states surveyed had a positive image of NATO, of which only about a quarter gave a negative opinion.

In the US, less than half of the Republican party’s own supporters view NATO as positive, while three out of five self-described Democrats have a positive image of the alliance.

A total of 21,000 people were interviewed in the survey, which was conducted in the late spring and summer of 2019.

The most supportive were citizens of Eastern European countries such as Poland, who joined NATO in 1999 and feared the designs of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the murder of Soleimani, NATO members are reluctant to support what the US is doing in the Middle East

Simone Tholens, Cardiff University

Turkey is the least supportive, where only 21 percent rate NATO positively. Turkey is increasingly on the wrong side of NATO partners in Syria and Libya, as it is expanding its influence across the Mediterranean through movements that have alarmed Greece and Cyprus from the alliance.

“Tackling the problem of Turkey is now by far the most urgent issue,” says Simone Tholens, director of the Center for Conflict, Security and Societies at the University of Cardiff.

Audiences in Sweden and Ukraine, non-NATO members working with the alliance, largely support this, again likely for fear of Russian plans.

Mandarins from Western foreign policy are struggling to keep an alliance together that they consider crucial to confronting a reviving Russia and China. In a press conference on Tuesday, the American envoy of Nato Kay Bailey Hutchison, a rare member of the old pragmatic Republican Party in Mr. Trump’s populist job, acknowledged frustration with the alliance and urged leaders to reap the benefits of Nato to publicly praise.

“Some of our leaders have criticized NATO in various ways,” she said, in response to a question from The Independent, urging officials in the Member States to emphasize that “the world is not a safe place and that we do not regard security as a can be taken for granted. “

read more

Despite the dismal level of support for NATO in Turkey, she strongly supported Ankara in its ongoing confrontation with Russian-backed Syrian regime forces in Idlib province and called the killing of more than a dozen Turkish soldiers in the hands of the Bashar forces al-Assad “unthinkable.”

“We are strongly opposed to that Syrian, Russia-supported activity,” she said.

Despite attempts to create a positive image for NATO, just over half of those surveyed said their country should not defend an ally in the event that they were attacked by Russia, one of the most important principles of the alliance.

Mrs Hutchison reiterated Mr Trump’s demand that Member States contribute more for their own defense, and also urges countries to become more involved in training troops in Iraq.

Experts say this is unlikely. NATO already has a small mission in Iraq, which was first and foremost highly controversial and polarized and largely suspended following the American assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this year.

“After the murder of Soleimani, NATO members are reluctant to support what the US is doing in the Middle East,” said Mrs. Tholens. “The US did not consult with their allies before continuing this operation.”

The world is not a safe place and we cannot take safety for granted

Kay Bailey, American envoy for NATO

Ms. Hutchison stressed the need to expand NATO’s capabilities for cyber defense and information war, and said that “all our countries have had cyber and hybrid attacks from Russia, some from China.”

The Trump government has proposed an additional amount of $ 724 million in its 2021 budget to counter Russian operations, including propaganda and disinformation campaigns. But on the eve of the NATO summit, Moscow said it was impassioned by attempts to counter it.

“No sanctions, no programs aimed at limiting Russia, limiting our influence, undermining our authority in the world, would work regardless of the amount of financing, regardless of the techniques the US resorted to,” was the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov quoted as said by RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

Ultimately, Russia’s behavior is perhaps the only problem that strengthens NATO.

“I think NATO has had an existential problem for quite a number of years,” said Mrs. Tholens. “The revival of Russia will strengthen the core. We go back to the original concept. We are talking about a renewed Cold War. “

