“Most gospel songs don’t make sense” – Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah has described some gospel songs produced in this country as silly and full of nonsensical topics.

The hit serial maker and multi-award-winning artist said that his love songs in an interview with Kwaku Many on the Aggressive Talk show make more sense than what these famous gospel artists produce.

“A gospel song with lyrics like” God, why did you create me like this? “And” I’m suffering “is such a silly song. When I talk about loving your wife and staying true to her, I think I’m preaching something better,” he said.

He explained that the lyrical composition contains much “gospel” than the unnecessary shouting and noise that the artists make.

“God is love and there is nothing wrong with singing love songs. I thought about all the positive things that my love songs have done and decided to come back and continue to give great love songs to the Ghanaians.

“The church is full of hypocrites and the men of God love everything. If you look at what’s going on in the church, you won’t even go to church or worship God, ”he said.

