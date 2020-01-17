Most games played by a goaltender in a single NHL season

Marc Denis can be proud to say that he engraved his name somewhere in the hockey history book.

He got a spot on this list for most games played by a goaltender in the same NHL season. While research and skepticism seems to be growing on the subject of goalkeeper fatigue, it seems that many names on this list will not be rejected anytime soon.

This season (story written during the 2017-18 season), some of the best goalkeepers in the league are hit by the fatigue bug. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the Vezina’s favorite for most of the season, until his numbers have started to drop recently. He attributed this to fatigue.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got tired of playing too many games. (Amy Irvin / THW)

It’s a similar story in Washington, where Braden Holtby has given up more starts to back up Philip Grubauer throughout the season.

Teams tend to play more regularly with their alternate goalkeeper throughout the season. Goalkeepers who play more games tend to fade on the stretch. Frederik Andersen of Toronto has seen his game slide in the past two months while substitute Curtis McElhinney has one of the best saves in the limited action league.

Despite the mounting evidence, some of these goalkeepers seemed to manage to be the starter each night. Although, maybe the first guy on our list was not so lucky.

Marc Denis (2002-03, 77 GP)

Although his name may seem a bit out of place compared to the other names on this list, Denis can proudly say that he had one of the busiest seasons in NHL history. In the third season of the Columbus Blue Jackets, they drove Denis like an exhausted Toyota Corolla that never seems to die.

Denis went on to record a record 27-41-8 in his busiest season as an NHL goaltender. He played 66 games in the previous season, but has never overshadowed the 50 game mark in ten more NHL seasons.

Despite mounting Denis as the second player to Martin Brodeur, the Blue Jackets lost the second most goals in the NHL that season. Substitute Jean-François Labbe had lower numbers in his 11 appearances and six starts, which probably explains why coaches Dave King and Doug MacLean led Denis into the ground.

A strange statistic here? Denis is the only goalkeeper in NHL history to have played more than 75 games in a season without scoring a single point.

Bill Ranford (1995-96, 77 GP)

No matter which team he played for, the coaches seemed to like Bill Ranford.

He is the only player to break this list by playing for two teams in the same season. Ranford qualified in 37 games with the Edmonton Oilers before returning him to the team that drafted him, the Boston Bruins. He ended up playing 40 more games in Beantown.

Although he was near the end of his career, Ron Low and Steve Kasper played Ranford as if he were still the winner of Conn Smythe from 1990. Hockey Reference statistics show that riding Ranford was not the best choice , because it posted lower than average net figures.

Between the two teams, he finished with an overall record of 34-30-9. His numbers were better in a top Bruins team, but the reunion was short lived. Ranford was traded the following year to the Washington Capitals and changed teams three more times before retiring in 2000.

Arturs Irbe (2000-01, 77 GP)

Arguably the best Latvian hockey player of all time (is that really an argument?), Arturs Irbe was still a stallion towards the end of his NHL career.

This was underscored by the 77 games he played with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2000-2001, just one season after playing 75 games the previous season. Back-ups Eric Fichaud, Mark Fitzpatrick and Tyler Moss started 18 combined games two years behind Irbe, scoring 4-13-1.

I guess we can see why Paul Maurice has driven so much on the Irbe, although he seems to have learned his lesson after the 2000-01 season.

After playing 77 games, Irbe posted lower figures than the playoffs. The following season, he only started 51 games, and it paid off for the Hurricanes in the playoffs.

Irbe almost single-handedly propelled the Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup victory with a brilliant 1.67 GAA and .938 save percentage in 18 playoff games. We will remember his Cup career in 2001-02 and the games played in 2000-01, as well as his classic cage and his acrobatic goalkeeper technique.

Evgeni Nabokov (2007-08, 77 GP)

Although more than 70 seasons of goaltending games are over, we are not far from goalies who play almost every game. Evgeni Nabokov, one of the goalkeepers who has played continuously, has been a star in the San Jose Sharks for almost a decade.

Evgeni Nabokov spent ten seasons in San Jose, leading them to the conference finals three times. (Dave Nelson / wikimedia)

Nabokov relied heavily on him as a starter for the Sharks and he served the team well. They only missed the playoffs once while he was the starter, and they made it to the conference finals three times.

Although he was the starter for ten years, Nabokov never played more than he did in the 2007-08 season. His performance made him finish second in the Vezina, although he was beaten by another goalkeeper who ended up on this list…

Martin Brodeur (1995-96, 2007-08, 2009-10, 77 GP)

It’s a testament to Martin Brodeur’s game that he’s had 77 games in one season more than 12 years apart. After seeing most goalkeepers seem tired or wobble after playing so many games, Brodeur seemed invincible.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best – if not the greatest – goalkeeper in NHL history. He played his first season of 77 games at the age of 23 in 1995-1996, and played his next appearance of 77 games in 2007-2008 at 35 years of age. Surprisingly, he started the 77 games he participated in during the 2007-08 season.

It wasn’t until after the 2009-10 season that the Devils finally started to limit Brodeur’s starts. It almost paid off, as he took them to another Cup final two years later in 2011-12.

Martin Brodeur (2006-07, 78 GP)

Brodeur is arguably the most legendary goalkeeper in NHL history. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

For his 78 game performance in 2006-2007, Brodeur is alone in second place all time. Of the nine seasons in which goaltenders have played 77 games or more, Brodeur’s name appears four times. Not only was he one of the best goalkeepers of all time, but he was incredibly durable throughout his career.

Although there is every indication that the NHL is a two-goal league, Brodeur played 78 games in 2006-2007, as well as two playoff hockey rounds where he still had a .916 save percentage in two rounds. He would continue to play 77 games next season, where he beat Nabokov for the Vezina.

Perhaps the current logic that goalies play too much is wrong. What is more likely is that Brodeur was a one-of-a-kind goalie.

Grant Fuhr (1995-96, 79 GP)

Well, Ranford was not the only veteran goalkeeper to have distinguished himself in almost every game in the 1995/96 season. In fact, Ranford’s season has been broken by Grant Fuhr, who holds the NHL record for most games played by a goaltender in a season.

In 1995-1996, Fuhr began his first season with the St. Louis Blues under the guidance of coach Mike Keenan. Iron Mike was obviously a fan of Fuhr, playing him in a whopping 79 games throughout the season. Unfortunately, the mileage caught up with Fuhr, who was injured for most of the Blues’ playoffs.

Grant Fuhr as a member of the NHL Oilers. (NHL.com)

At 33, Fuhr gave the Blues everything they could ask for. All figures for this season indicate that Fuhr is an above average goalkeeper. He received votes for Hart, Vezina and even Lady Byng for his efforts.

Although we remember his four Stanley Cups, it seems that Fuhr set a record in 1995-1996 that will never be broken.