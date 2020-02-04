Most expensive nap? Man snoozing in an Rs 5 Lakh chair at Superbowl makes fans uncomfortable

The video collected a mixture of responses from people. While some praised Kelly for being able to sleep amid loud cheers, others desperately despaired about his attitude.



Screenshot of video tweeted by @KarisaMaxwell.

A video of a man slumbering during Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers during Sunday’s Super Bowl game has become viral.

The person who sleeps in the acclaimed competition is Declan Kelly, president and CEO of consulting firm Teneo,

Kelly was found with his arms crossed and his eyes closed in the back row of the coveted first row of seats in the end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. The seats on the stand cost on average $ 7,000 (around Rs 5,000,000).

In the images posted on Twitter, you can see Kelly slumbering as the crowd leaped to his feet and roared wildly. What surprised most netizens was that he slept in the first quarter.

This man is sleeping somehow through the #SuperBowl. We are still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ

– Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) 3 February 2020

The video collected a mixture of responses from people. While some praised Kelly for being able to sleep amid loud cheers, others desperately despaired about his attitude.

A user wrote: “You have to be rich to spend so much to sleep in a Super Bowl game”.

Another user expressed surprise and disbelief about how Kelly could sleep at such an iconic event.

Prior to joining Teneo, Kelly was the economic envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Northern Ireland. He has also worked as a fundraiser for Bill Clinton. He was appointed economic envoy by the then State Secretary Hillary in September 2009.

Kelly graduated from the National University of Ireland and has worked as a journalist for more than ten years.

