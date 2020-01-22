Mortal Kombat Collection Online receives a PEGI rating for Switch in Europe

When you’re thinking – Mortal Kombat Collection? When did you announce that? The answer is – they don’t have it. But a game with this title by developer Blind Squirrel Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has received an age rating (18 and above) from PEGI, Pan European Game Information. It appears to be an updated version of the original Mortal Kombat trilogy, intended for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Here is PEGI’s description: “Mortal Kombat Collection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that MK fans have always wanted. Improved graphics, gameplay and online functions offer an incredible experience that revives the classics.

This information is a little less shocking considering that Blind Squirrel Games appeared to be working on a remaster of the original game in 2017. However, it was declared void in 2018 because Warner Bros. allegedly did not trust Blind Squirrel Games to develop such an important title. This PEGI rating for Mortal Kombat Collection Online suggests that this project is back, which would mean that Warner Bros. eventually changed its mindset.

Obviously there are gaps in information here. But it seems like fans of the original MK trilogy have something big in front of them to look forward to this year. They also have the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge in the first half of 2020.

