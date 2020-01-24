Morocco's Amazigh activists want to vote in the 2021 general election through two parties

Amazigh activists in Morocco have launched a new movement called the “Amazigh Political Action Front” (APAF). «The initiative is led by several young activists from different regions of the country. Some of its members formerly belonged to the disbanded Amazoc Democratic Party (PDAM) in Morocco. Our main goal is political participation, »said Houcine Oublih, member of the initiative.

“We have learned from the dissolution of PDAM in 2008 and the obstacles to the creation of the Tamount project and decided to adjust by participating in the next election and working with other political parties,” said he.

«There are parties with whom we share the same cultural and identity values. For example: the People’s Movement, the National Independence Assembly, the Party for Progress and Socialism and the Party for Authenticity and Modernity, and the Socialist Union of People’s Forces. We have already received positive signals from these parties after our offer, »he announced.

Are RNI and PAM really interested?

APAF members are expected to meet with representatives of four groups in Rabat in the coming days. «The election of the party has not yet been decided. This will largely depend on the type of proposals they will bring to us, »said the APAF member.

Another Amazigh activist who asked for anonymity revealed a less optimistic version: “The PPS, the MP and the USFP are excluded from the goals of the APAF. Only RNI and PAM are of particular interest to them ».

Aziz Akhannouch, along with some famous Berber personalities, attended the Amazigh New Year celebration in Agadir on January 12, while other APAF members maintained relationships with PAM.

However, our source is based on the real interest of both parties. «I have great doubts because the sponsors of this initiative are unable to win seats in the House of Representatives or the House of Representatives. However, in the parliamentary elections in 2021, the RNI and PAM first looked for profiles that would guarantee them seats, which would automatically exclude these young people, »the same source concluded.