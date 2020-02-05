Morocco spends six billion dirhams on an urban development program in Agadir

DR

The city development program of the city of Agadir (2020-2024), launched on Tuesday by King Mohammed VI, worth about 5,991 billion dirhams, aims to confirm the positioning of the city and to enhance its attractiveness as a national and international tourist destination , said: Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit.

This program was developed to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the Souss-Massa region and its road network, the construction of a Marrakesh-Agadir rail link and the consolidation of the region’s strategic position, Laftit said in a speech to the king.

This program aims to improve the human development indices, to promote the living conditions of the population, to strengthen basic infrastructure and to consolidate the city’s road network for better mobility, the minister added.

The minister also noted that the Souss-Massa region is currently witnessing the implementation of various structuring projects, in particular those under the regional program for the reduction of territorial and social inequalities, the industrial acceleration plan, and that of agriculture, tourism and sectors of the social and solidarity economy.

The Minister of the Interior also emphasized that a draft contract for a regional development program between the state and the Souss-Massa region was drawn up according to a participatory approach.