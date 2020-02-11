Morocco rejects Egypt’s proposal of “Unified African Force”

DR

Morocco has rejected a proposal from Egypt to set up an African force to combat terrorism on the continent. “A vision in which African forces work together is preferable to forming a unified African military force,” wrote the Middle East Monitor, citing Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Interviewed by the Russian press agency Sputnik on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Bourita said that “Morocco is one of the oldest African countries participating in UN peacekeeping operations, including the first ever operation in 1960” .

In response to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s recent proposal, the minister said that “Morocco’s previous experience with more than 15 peacekeeping operations”. He emphasized that it is preferable to “create a common African vision, to which every country contributes, but with military independence.”

For the sake of good order, Al-Sisi announced on Sunday that AU countries must set up an African force to combat continent-wide terrorism. “I confirm that Egypt is ready to organize this special African summit, which comes from its responsibility and believes in the importance of this proposed (force) to achieve peace and security in Africa,” said Al-Sisi.