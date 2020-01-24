Morocco recognizes the Bolivian government days after relations with Polisario are broken

DR

Morocco has recognized the constitutional government headed by the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez Chavez, as the Foreign Ministry said in a communiqué released on Friday.

“This process will enable Bolivia to ensure stability and prosperity for the Bolivian people and to contribute to its regional and international influence,” says the same communiqué.

It also underlined the “strong willingness” of the kingdom to strengthen its bilateral relations with Bolivia “based on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in each country’s internal affairs”.

The Kingdom reaffirmed its “willingness to set up a joint Bolivia-Morocco commission to lay the foundations for ambitious and multi-dimensional bilateral cooperation”.

“Morocco reaffirms its strong commitment to working with Bolivia to create a new bilateral framework to strengthen active and ambitious cooperation,” added the source.

Months after the political crisis began, Bolivia has decided to suspend relations with the “Arab Democratic Republic of the Sahara” (SADR), the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on January 20.

The interim government in La Paz, following the declarations of the Kingdom of Morocco, has pledged to maintain constructive neutrality and to support the efforts of the United Nations and the international community so that the parties can achieve a just and lasting outcome and a mutually acceptable solution based on the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter ».