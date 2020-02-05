Morocco must create alternatives for carriers in the midst of closing the border, says the NGO

The Tarajal 2 junction that separates the autonomous city of Ceuta and Fnideq, mostly used to smuggle and transport goods, and that of the city of Melilla have been closed since October 2019. The local authorities of the two cities, who accused Rabat of having their economies », have since criticized the decision.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais, however, emphasized in one of its recent articles that while officials in Ceuta complain about the economic situation of the city after the closure of the commercial border crossing, Moroccan carriers are most affected by the decision.

The Spanish newspaper said that the Moroccan media usually does not address the impact of the closure of “Tarajal 2”, which opened in mid-January 2017, in the areas around Ceuta. To support his position, the daily traders in the city of Fnideq interviewed who said their businesses were suffering from the closure.

Find alternatives for porters

But the situation is analyzed differently by local activist and human rights activist Mohamed Benaissa. “We have urged the authorities to stop smuggling” at the borders, said the president of the Northern Observatory of Human Rights.

Through his association, Benaissa urged the government and authorities to “create revenue-generating alternatives for people living on smuggling in the region, especially women who suffer the most from these activities.”

Regarding the situation of Fnideq, he said that the majority of those who came to work in the past had left and that “the city is almost empty now”.

Contrary to what was reported by El Pais, Benaissa believes that Spain is “the largest beneficiary of smuggling activities, as confirmed by the views of the governments of the cities of Ceuta and Melilla following the Moroccan decision to close the border” . He emphasized that “large Moroccan smugglers” also benefit from these activities on the other side of the border.

Benaissa said that what was known in the past as “transporting goods for personal use” has nowadays been changed to “organized smuggling,” whereby smugglers “hire women and children to carry goods for them.”

He said that a “large mafia, sabotaging the country’s economy, with the misconception that the beneficiaries are poor women” would have carried out the smuggling activities.

He added that smuggling activities at the borders are considered damaging to the economy of the Kingdom with losses ranging from $ 500 million to $ 700 million.

The report of a parliamentary committee for smuggling Bab Ceuta, set up by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs and Moroccans living abroad in the Lower House, said in June that “around 3,500 women are involved in the smuggling of Cross the Ceuta », next to« 200 underage children ».

It is noteworthy that the «Tarajal 2» intersection has experienced tragic accidents from time to time, as some statistics indicate that nine women and three men have died as a result of the stampedes since 2017.