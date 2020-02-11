Morocco is “more intensive action against activists,” said Amnesty International

DR

To the UK-based NGO Amnesty International, the Moroccan authorities “reinforce their crackdown on peaceful voices with a new wave of arbitrary arrests and prosecutions of individuals, including a journalist, rappers and YouTubers, many of whom have been the target of criticism on the king or other officials ».

“The Moroccan authorities’ concept of a” red line “is essentially a ban on criticizing the monarchy or state institutions, which is used with renewed enthusiasm to reach peaceful activists and artists. YouTubers, rappers and journalists are now facing severe prison sentences after being targeted by repressive laws, “said Heba Morayef of the organization in a note published Tuesday.

Amnesty International has revealed that it has documented the cases of ten activists who have been arrested and convicted since November 2019. Four of these people were tried for “insulting” or “insulting” the king or the monarchy. “All ten people have been accused of” offending “government officials or institutions, all crimes according to the Criminal Code in Morocco,” said the NGO.

“It is urgent for the authorities to amend the Penal Code, which contains an arsenal of provisions criminalizing freedom of expression and used unlawfully to suppress dissenting opinions in the country.”

Amnesty International

Earlier in February, International NGO Human Rights Watch drew the same conclusions. HRW said that Morocco “should immediately detain those detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression and drop the indictment”.

It also recalled that since September 2019 the Moroccan authorities have arrested and prosecuted at least 10 activists.