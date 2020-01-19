Morocco is deeply astonished that it was excluded from the Berlin conference on Libya

DR

The Kingdom of Morocco was deeply amazed at the exclusion from the Berlin conference on Libya scheduled for January 19 on Saturday.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates emphasized that “the Kingdom of Morocco has always been at the forefront of international efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis”, noting that Rabat “played a crucial role in the deal Skhirat agreements have played the part of the crisis, and are still the only political framework for resolving the crisis in this fraternal Maghreb country – supported by the Security Council and accepted by all Libyan parties. »

“The Kingdom of Morocco understands neither the criteria nor the motives for selecting the countries participating in this meeting,” added the same source, noting that “the host country of this conference is far from the region and the complexities of Libya, it may be not turn into an instrument to promote his national interests ».

“For its part, the Kingdom of Morocco will continue its engagement with the Libyan brothers and the genuinely interested and concerned countries to help resolve the Libyan crisis,” the statement concludes.