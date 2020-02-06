Morocco is considering switching back to a more flexible exchange regime to prevent shocks

Morocco is planning to switch back to a more flexible exchange rate regime, so that the exchange rate can be determined by supply and demand, Abd Alatib Governor Abdellatif Jouahri of Bank Al told Bloomberg.

The step must be taken «at the first sign of an external shock», explained the same source, with the rise in oil prices as an example. “For us, the reform is designed to absorb external shocks and increase Morocco’s competitiveness,” Jouahri told Bloomberg on Friday at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

For the Al-Maghrib bank, the step must take into account the timing. “The timing is the question and must be chosen properly,” he said, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees that it is time to follow up the reforms.

The changes will help the country “intend to move from its currency management to a monetary policy focused on inflation and where interest rates will be adjusted more often,” Jouahri explained.

Switch back after a break

The next step will be to “determine the course of the dirham,” Bloomberg reported. “Supply and demand will determine the value of the dirham,” added Jouahri. But before doing this, Bank Al-Maghrib plans to ensure that companies, especially small and medium-sized companies, adapt to the reforms implemented last year.

Jouahri revealed that, in addition to that, the country is expected to apply a tax amnesty next year to “gray economy and local businesses and citizens who own assets abroad.” “We tell people:” Pass bygone, pay 5% and say goodbye to the informal sector, “said Jouahri.

For the record, Morocco took a break earlier in 2019 from the gradual drive for a more flexible exchange rate, citing deteriorating finances. The Kingdom adopted a more flexible exchange rate in 2018 to increase the competitiveness of its economy, but realized that it would have to wait until 2020 to further unleash the plan.

In recent years, the IMF has put pressure on Morocco to ensure the transition to greater exchange rate flexibility. In one of its recent reports, the agency urged the Kingdom to “take advantage of the current opportunity to continue this reform,” which “will help the economy to absorb potential external shocks and remain competitive.”