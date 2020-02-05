Morocco is arresting a man with close ties to a recently dismantled terror cell

DR

Investigations following the dismantling on Tuesday of a pro-ISIS terror cell in the cities of Casablanca, Mohammedia and Azilal led to the arrest on Wednesday in the city of El Hediane in the rural municipality of Skhour Rehamna (Rehamna province) of a former prisoner for terrorist charges for his close ties with cell members and his terrorist plans, the Interior Ministry said in a release.

The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) dismantled a terror cell of six members in Casablanca, Mohammedia and Azilal on Tuesday, the release reported, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that the members of this cell were planning to commit terrorist acts in the kingdom with the aim of proclaiming an ISIS-affiliated Wilaya.

Investigations are under way with the seven people who were arrested under the supervision of the competent prosecutor before being brought to court, it said.