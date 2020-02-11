Moroccan UFC feather hunter makes his first Octagon victory in Texas

Moroccan hunter Youssef Zalal. / DR

Moroccan UFC feather hunter Youssef Zalal, also known as the “Moroccan Devil”, made his first Octagon victory over UFC 247 in Texas on Saturday, MMA Fighting wrote Monday.

Casablanca-born hunter defeated Austin Lingo with a unanimous decision to open the provisional card at UFC 247 in Houston.

After his fight, Youssef Zalal told the media that “it was great to make (his) UFC debut in Houston, opening a pay-per-view event.” “I started as a kick boxer in Morocco, now look at me in Texas (…) I cannot be more grateful and blessed”.

“It’s a great experience,” he added, referring to his recent fight and the way he got into the fight in the United States.

«I know I belong there. I know my manager, my coaches, everyone waited for me to get my chance, and it finally came. I walked to the octagon for the first time and saw how it feels – of course I didn’t feel like myself, “said the 23-year-old hunter.