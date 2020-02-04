Moroccan families want the king to intervene for the repatriation of their loved ones in ISIS

A group founded by the families of Moroccan citizens who fought for ISIS in Syria and Iraq has called for the intervention of King Mohammed VI to see their loved ones return to Morocco.

Although the royal grace was welcomed on 11 January to women accused of terrorism, the NGO executive office hoped that its members could benefit from the same measure. In a press release, it recalled that Moroccan “children and mothers live in regrettable circumstances … that they are denied the basic conditions of a decent life”.

In his request, the body did not forget to defend these young people who became members of the terrorist group and fought within the ranks of the terrorist organization. From now on, “they express their sincere regret, their attachment to the nation’s constants and reject all forms of violence, as well as their commitments to turn the page about the past with all its disadvantages,” the group concluded.

Morocco has already repatriated eight nationals

Since its establishment in October 2019, the NGO has launched a communication campaign for the repatriation of Moroccans detained in Iraq and Syria.

Morocco has indeed responded to its calls for women and their children to return from conflict areas. “They did not go there to fight, but limited themselves to guiding their spouses. That is why we have nothing to blame them for, “said the director of Morocco’s Central Judicial Investigation Office Abdelhak Khiame in a press conference.

He also revealed that 280 women and 391 children are stranded in Syria. These figures are close to those of the same group, who reported that after ISIS withdrawal, 250 women and 270 minors and about 180 young people were imprisoned in refugee camps in northern Syria.

This call comes as an authenticity and modernity party (PAM) MP Abdellatif Ouahbi in January asked for the establishment of a parliamentary committee that, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will visit Moroccan citizens stranded in conflict areas in Iraq and Syria.

Abdellatif Ouahbi stressed in a letter to the President of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice and Legislation that “the state is fully responsible for the safety of students and their reintegration into the national education system”.

For the record, almost a year ago and in response to a call from the Donald Trump government to members of the International Coalition against ISIS, Morocco had returned 8 of its subjects in Syria to terrorism.