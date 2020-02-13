Morning rain and windy conditions for Thursday

A cold front moves through southwest Virginia on Thursday morning, bringing with it a series of showers and windy conditions.

The rain in front of an approaching cold front moved in overnight on Wednesday and will continue until Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall will occasionally occur, and a few thunder rumbles are out of the question. Due to the saturated soil, the rain is not easily absorbed and can drain away. We could see some rivers, brooks and streams rising again, but not like last Thursday / Friday. We saw some flash floods in parts of the Appalachian Mountains (Pocahontas County in West Virginia is under a Flash Flood Watch and Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon). The rain is mainly planned before noon, but some spotty showers are possible in the afternoon.

As the cold front sweeps through, the winds increase and can cause problems. Winds of up to 30-40 miles per hour are sometimes possible and wind speeds remain below the wind recommendation criteria. However, due to the soaked soil, there is a possibility that some trees will tip over as their root systems are compromised. Power outages are possible. The winds will let in cooler air in the afternoon. Mountain snow showers are possible, but not much is expected accumulatively.

For Friday / Valentine’s Day, drier weather is forecast, but be ready to bundle up! The morning starts with temperatures near or below freezing. The sky is mostly sunny with high afternoon temperatures in the 1930s and 1940s. Sometimes it’s still windy, with some winds it feels a few degrees cooler.

We can expect our coldest temperatures for the next several days overnight from Friday to Saturday morning. Temperatures will be bitterly cold and will drop into the low 20s and teenagers. The dry weather continues with temperatures up to the 1940s for Saturday afternoon. 1950s are possible for Sunday later in the day.

