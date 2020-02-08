More than 70 exhibitors withdraw from Singapore Air Show amid Coronavirus Fears: Organizer

The event will continue as planned, and companies that are retreating represent about 8 percent of the participants, the organizer of the event Experia Events said.

Singapore: More than 70 exhibitors, including the US space giant Lockheed Martin and 12 Chinese companies, have withdrawn from Asia’s largest aviation and defense event Singapore Air Show amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed 811 lives and moved to more than Has spread to 25 countries.

The organizer of the six-day event that starts on Tuesday said on Sunday that they were planning to sell fewer tickets to the public as part of measures against the coronavirus epidemic.

The event will continue as planned, and companies that are retreating represent about 8 percent of the participants, the organizer of the event Experia Events said.

Leck Chet Lam, director of Experia Events, told reporters that the organizers “respect the decision” of the companies that decided to withdraw.

The withdrawals were due to recent travel restrictions and stricter corporate policies on non-essential employee travel in light of the corona virus that has spread in many countries, the organizer said.

More than 930 companies will exhibit and 45,000 trade visitors are still expected. All 12 Chinese companies that were originally on the exhibitor list were among the participants who withdrew, according to a report in The Straits Times.

On Sunday, the exhibition spaces of companies such as Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China and China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation remained empty.

About 70,000 visitors visited the Singapore Air Show 2018 for two days. There will be nearly 45 assets on the static aircraft display, about 10 fewer than the 2018 edition, Leck said.

Responding to an issue of air show cancellation as the situation worsens and the level of Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) escalates to red, Leck said the organizers will be monitoring the policies and measures implemented by the Ministry of Health from Singapore when making a decision.

Singapore has increased its outbreak response to orange on Friday as the corona virus spread further in the country, with three new cases of unknown origin being announced.

Under the condition Disease Outbreak Response System, or Dorscon, code orange means that the outbreak is considered to have a moderate to high impact on human health.

Leck assured Experia was responsible for ensuring that the show went ahead and that trade visitors still had the opportunity to network and discuss business opportunities.

“(Singapore Airshow) has grown so much that it is a very important node of the entire ecosystem of the global aviation industry,” Leck said.

In view of the coronavirus crisis, a whole series of precautions are being taken, including tagging of seats at events such as forums and conferences in case contact detection is needed, and temperature testing at entrances to event locations at Singapore Expo and Changi Exhibition Center.

A team of doctors and doctors will also be deployed to care for visitors who feel unwell, along with improved cleaning and waste management and making hand disinfectants available to visitors.

The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, urged the people of his country on Saturday not to panic and stay united as the new coronavirus outbreak that continues to cause great damage in China and abroad.

“We have now been facing the 2019-nCoV situation for about 2 weeks. People are understandably anxious and anxious, but there is no reason to panic – Singapore has enough stocks. Instead, let us stay united and resolute, stay calm and carry on with our lives, “the prime minister said in a tweet.

The death toll at the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus rose to 811 on Sunday, while it has been confirmed that more than 37,000 people, including 40 from Singapore, are infected with the virus.

.