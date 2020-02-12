More than 7.5 tons of cannabis resin seized near Guelmim, 8 people arrested

DR

Police officers arrested eight people on Tuesday for alleged links to an international drug trafficking network.

Investigations conducted by police officers led to the seizure of 7504 kilograms of cannabis resin in various warehouses in the rural municipality of Taghjijt (southeast of Guelmim) and in a four-wheel drive vehicle in an area 60 km east of Guelmim, national police said in a release.

Police officers also seized 4 vehicles, a motorcycle, two shotguns, 108 cartridges and a sum of money, the source added.

The suspects were taken into custody while investigations are conducted under the supervision of the competent prosecution service to shed light on possible links with international drug trafficking networks and to arrest all people involved in these criminal acts.

This operation is part of the efforts of the national security services to combat cross-border crimes, including international drug trafficking.