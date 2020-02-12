More than 50% newly chosen Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR analysis

New Delhi: Thirty-seven of the 70 newly elected MLAs from Delhi have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including attempted murder, and at least one involving rape, according to a study.

An analysis of the statements made by these MLAs shows that 43 of them are facing criminal cases, 37 of which have declared serious charges, including those relating to rape, attempted murder and crime against women, according to a survey by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)), a non-governmental organization working on election reforms.

Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases involving crimes against women. Of the 13, a case has been declared concerning rape.

At the previous meeting, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The study also finds that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have indicated assets that are each worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Among the large parties, the average assets per MLA for 62 AAP legislators are Rs 14.96 crores and eight BJP MLAs have average assets worth Rs 9.10 crore.

AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra, who has won from Mundka, has assets worth Rs 292 crore and is the richest legislator in the new meeting.

It is followed by RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas, which has a total value of more than Rs 80 crores, followed by Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand, which has a value of Rs 78 crores.

With Rs 76,000, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla has indicated the least amount of assets.

The average assets per MLA in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 14.29 crore up from Rs 6.29 crores in 2015, the ADR report added.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

