More than $ 4 million stolen from welfare funds in Mississippi

The state auditor of Mississippi said Thursday that researchers believe that at least $ 4 million in federal welfare money has been stolen by the former head of the state agency and others in the poorest state of the country.

At least $ 48,000 of that was paid for a luxury drug rehabilitation program for a former pro-wrestler, according to Wednesday’s indictments, stating that a politically connected non-profit manager and her son took more than $ 4 million, including more than $ 2 million invested in two Florida medical medicine companies.

Republican auditor Shad White said his office is still trying to determine the size of the suspected public embezzlement, and his office is adding his Department of Human Services audit to a broader time frame.

“This is a vast conspiracy,” White said. “We will continue to look for extra money that is lost or stolen.”

Those charged and arrested are the former director of the department, John Davis; the former wrestler, Brett DiBiase; former department of Human Services employee Latimer Smith; Nancy New, who owns and manages the Mississippi Community Education Center and new learning resources; her son Zach New, who is the assistant executive director of the education center; and Anne McGrew, an accountant for the education center.

It is unclear whether there are people who represent lawyers. All were released from prison on Wednesday without being obliged to post bail.

Federal welfare money was once mostly spent on money aid to poor families, but after changes in the 1990s, Temporary Aid to Distressed Families is given money to block-exchange states, and states can use the money for other activities designed to help people. The liberal leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities found that Mississippi spent about $ 120 million in state and federal money on the aid program in 2017, of which only $ 9 million went in cash aid.

DiBiase, 36, is the son of former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, who was known as the “Million Dollar Man.” Claims claim that Davis conspired with Nancy New to send a $ 48,000 block grant to pay for drug rehabilitation of F or Brett DiBiase in Malibu, California, early 2019. To cover the path, payments were made to a company that is owned by Brett DiBiase to supposedly pay him for giving lessons about drug abuse, where Davis and Smith falsify invoices and other data, prosecutors say.

The news is associated with a series of non-profit organizations and schools. Mississippi Community Education Center, operating as Families First for Mississippi, received more than $ 44 million in government grants from mid-2014 to mid-2018, according to non-profit tax returns. The amounts went up to $ 12.9 million and $ 26.7 million in the last two years, when Davis outsourced much of Mississippi’s temporary assistance to needy families to the group.

The money was intended to provide youth development, upbringing education, staff willingness, literacy promotion, addiction education and obesity education. Then-Gov. Phil Bryant appeared at Davis and New in 2016 at the ribbon cutting office of the Jackson office. Republican Bryant also praised the group at its last State of the State address in 2019 and called it “a model of success for thousands of Mississippians and one that is being copied throughout America.”

But the news allegedly transferred $ 2.15 million from the center’s accounts to invest in 2019 in medical companies Prevacus and PresolMD. Claims claim that they have transferred more than $ 2 million from the bank’s bank accounts to the accounts of a profit-making company that they manage.

Davis resigned in July and Bryant replaced him on an interim basis by Christopher Freeze, the former FBI office leader in Mississippi.

In the most recent major public corruption cases in Mississippi, criminal charges have been filed with the federal court, but these charges have been submitted to the state court.

US Attorney Mike Hurst, whose office covers the southern half of the state, said his office had been kept in the dark until Hinds County district attorney Jody Owens met him on Tuesday, just before charges were issued.

“While recommending the reported actions, neither the FBI nor the US law firm was contacted by the state auditor or public prosecutor of Hinds County about this investigation, although allegedly millions of federal dollars have been stolen,” Hurst said in a statement.

Owens and White said court indictments were a quicker way to stop ongoing eclipse.

“We didn’t want more money to flow to individuals who fraudulently obtained that money,” White said.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

